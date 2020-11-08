UNLV collapses in fourth quarter, loses to Fresno State
The Rebels turned the ball over three times in the second half, including two fourth-quarter interceptions that thwarted any hopes of a comeback Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
For the first time in three games, UNLV had a legitimate shot to win entering the fourth quarter.
But while the Rebels showed improvement by getting to that point, it was all Fresno State in the final 15 minutes.
Ronnie Rivers ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on the first play of the fourth quarter, and caught six passes for 99 yards and a score as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 40-27 win Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
“We didn’t execute how we need to in the second half,” coach Marcus Arroyo said. “That’s going to put you in a position where it’s going to be tough to overcome those situations.”
Max Gilliam was 15 of 31 for 160 yards and threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Tyleek Collins in the second quarter for UNLV (0-3). He added 139 yards rushing, including a 71-yard TD down the right sideline that tied the score at 27 late in the third quarter.
But Gilliam fumbled on a sack to end the first drive of the second half, and Chris Gaston intercepted him twice in the fourth quarter.
“They were both man coverage,” Gilliam said. “I was a little late and kept it a little inside. It’s a game of inches, especially against man coverage. If you leave it a little inside, good defenses are going to make a play against it.”
Jake Haener started at quarterback for Fresno State (2-1). He was 15 of 23 for 164 yards and a touchdown and ran for 79 yards, including a 53-yard TD that opened the scoring.
Fresno State had 244 yards passing and 243 rushing and didn’t turn the ball over until UNLV’s Tavis Malakius fell on a fumble in the final minute.
The Rebels had 242 yards rushing and 402 total yards. Charles Williams ran 27 times for 89 yards and a 2-yard touchdown that gave the Rebels a 7-6 lead with 6:11 to go in the first quarter.
UNLV had the ball and a 17-13 lead late in the first half but went backward and punted. Fresno State then went 63 yards in 42 seconds, capped by a dump-off that Rivers took 33 yards for a score to give the Bulldogs a 20-17 halftime advantage.
The Rebels got the ball to start the second half, but David Perales sacked Gilliam, who fumbled away the ball to Kurtis Brown at the UNLV 25. Rivers then scored on a 16-yard run.
The Rebels fought back with a 27-yard Daniel Gutierrez field goal and tied the game with Gilliam’s long scoring sprint. Gilliam had immediate pressure and stepped into a wide-open lane that left him with one man to beat, and he eluded the attempted tackle to tiptoe into the end zone.
“I definitely saw a big gap, and I knew it was going to be a big play,” said Gilliam, who played the entire game. “There was a safety coming. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to beat him, but I was not going to run that one out of bounds.”
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.