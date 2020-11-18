76°F
UNLV-Colorado State football game off because of coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2020 - 1:03 pm
 
Updated November 18, 2020 - 2:59 pm
UNLV Rebels players take the field to face the Nevada Wolf Pack before the first half of their ...
UNLV Rebels players take the field to face the Nevada Wolf Pack before the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football game scheduled for Saturday at Colorado State has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns within the Rebels’ program.

There is a chance the game could be rescheduled, but at this point there are no open dates for either team. If it cannot be played, the Mountain West will declare it a no contest.

UNLV released a statement Wednesday confirming the cancellation.

Based on four positive COVID-19 test results in our football program, the resulting contact tracing and consulting with our medical and epidemiology experts, UNLV will not travel this weekend for its scheduled game at Colorado State and has informed the Mountain West and Colorado State,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said.

It’s the first cancellation for UNLV this season and the second for Colorado State. The Rams also had their season opener against New Mexico on Oct. 24 canceled.

There have been about 15 games from around the country either canceled or postponed this week.

“We are very disappointed to not be playing CSU this weekend but understand the circumstances,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said. “The health and safety of our players and staff remains our top priority, and we are proud of the lengths everyone has gone through to play football in 2020. We look forward to playing again as soon as possible.”

The Mountain West also announced Thursday’s game between Utah State and Wyoming has been canceled, bringing the number of cancellations in the conference to four. UNLV’s next game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 27 against Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium.

The Mountain West mandates that teams conduct COVID-19 tests three times a week. A game can be canceled and declared a no contest if a team falls below 53 players or a minimum number of available players at certain positions.

A positivity rate from either team of 7.5 percent at any time between its previous game and the upcoming game would trigger a review to determine whether it can be played.

According to UNLV, its numbers represent a positivity rate of less than 0.6 percent for 2,600 tests over the past six weeks.

“Unfortunately, with a surge in cases in the Las Vegas community and despite the efforts of our student-athletes, coaches and staff to adhere to health and safety protocols, the decision to not play this weekend is in the best health and safety interests of all involved,” Reed-Francois said.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

