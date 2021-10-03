83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
UNLV Football

UNLV competitive again before falling to Texas-San Antonio

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2021 - 6:21 pm
 
UNLV's Kyle Williams, center, attempts to evade UTSA's Antonio Parks (4) during the first half ...
UNLV's Kyle Williams, center, attempts to evade UTSA's Antonio Parks (4) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) tosses the ball to running back Charles Williams during the ...
UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) tosses the ball to running back Charles Williams during the first half of an NCAA football game against UTSA on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
UTSA's Sincere McCormick (3) attempts to evade UNLV's Bryce Jackson, right, Jacoby Windmon, lef ...
UTSA's Sincere McCormick (3) attempts to evade UNLV's Bryce Jackson, right, Jacoby Windmon, left, and Cameron Oliver during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

UNLV’s football team was competitive for the second straight week, falling 24-17 to Texas-San Antonio on Saturday at the Alamadome in San Antonio, Texas.

Freshman quarterback Cameron Friel was 25 of 37 for 307 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions for the Rebels (0-5). But he was sacked six times, including on fourth down in the final minute, allowing the Roadrunners (5-0) to kneel and seal the victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
David Lee Roth: ‘I’m throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring’
David Lee Roth: ‘I’m throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring’
2
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
3
James Holzhauer reflects on Matt Amodio passing him on ‘Jeopardy!’
James Holzhauer reflects on Matt Amodio passing him on ‘Jeopardy!’
4
Couple charged with shooting woman in the head during carjacking
Couple charged with shooting woman in the head during carjacking
5
MGM Resorts sells casinos for billions, rents for huge sums
MGM Resorts sells casinos for billions, rents for huge sums
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA col ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield returns to practice
By / RJ

Rebels redshirt freshman quarterback Doug Brumfield was a full participant in Monday’s practice, per UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo, and there is optimism that he’ll play Friday against No. 22 Fresno State.