UNLV competitive again before falling to Texas-San Antonio

UNLV’s football team was competitive for the second straight week, falling 24-17 to Texas-San Antonio on Saturday at the Alamadome in San Antonio, Texas.

UNLV's Kyle Williams, center, attempts to evade UTSA's Antonio Parks (4) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) tosses the ball to running back Charles Williams during the first half of an NCAA football game against UTSA on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

UTSA's Sincere McCormick (3) attempts to evade UNLV's Bryce Jackson, right, Jacoby Windmon, left, and Cameron Oliver during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Freshman quarterback Cameron Friel was 25 of 37 for 307 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions for the Rebels (0-5). But he was sacked six times, including on fourth down in the final minute, allowing the Roadrunners (5-0) to kneel and seal the victory.

