104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV football matchup against Syracuse to air on national TV

UNLV head coach Barry Odom observes his players during spring football practice at the Fertitta ...
UNLV head coach Barry Odom observes his players during spring football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
UNLV football gets program-record 10 games on national TV
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day walks before a NCAA college football game against Michigan, Satu ...
How new playoff format affects college football futures bettors
Former Rebel Hunkie Cooper, now a member of the staff, poses for a photo at Fertitta Football C ...
Ex-football great highlights UNLV’s Hall of Fame class
Callie Lawson-Freeman is the Review-Journal's new reporter covering the Aces and UNLV. (Callie ...
Review-Journal hires new reporter to cover UNLV, Aces
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 10:53 am
 

UNLV’s football team added to its program record of national TV games Wednesday.

The Rebels’ game against Syracuse will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and will air on FS1. That means 11 of UNLV’s 12 games will appear on national television next season.

A date and time, as well as TV information, has yet to be announced for the Rebels’ home opener against Utah Tech. They open their second season under coach Barry Odom at 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Houston on FS1.

UNLV season tickets start at $150 and are available at unlvtickets.com or by calling (702) 739-FANS (3267). Single-game tickets will go on sale in July.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
UNLV football gets program-record 10 games on national TV
recommend 2
What are the odds UNLV has another winning football season?
recommend 3
Ex-football great highlights UNLV’s Hall of Fame class
recommend 4
Raiders schedule begins with heavy dose of Harbaugh brothers
recommend 5
Breakdown of Raiders schedule, beginning and ending with Chargers
recommend 6
Battle for Vegas 2024 announces 1st set of Knights, Raiders players