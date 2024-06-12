UNLV football matchup against Syracuse to air on national TV

UNLV football on Wednesday learned the date, time and TV information for its matchup against Syracuse this season.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom observes his players during spring football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV’s football team added to its program record of national TV games Wednesday.

The Rebels’ game against Syracuse will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and will air on FS1. That means 11 of UNLV’s 12 games will appear on national television next season.

A date and time, as well as TV information, has yet to be announced for the Rebels’ home opener against Utah Tech. They open their second season under coach Barry Odom at 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Houston on FS1.

UNLV season tickets start at $150 and are available at unlvtickets.com or by calling (702) 739-FANS (3267). Single-game tickets will go on sale in July.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

UNLV football schedule

Dates subject to change

All home games at Allegiant Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 31, 4 p.m.: at Houston (FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 7, TBD: vs. Utah Tech (TBD)

Friday, Sept. 13, 4 p.m.: at Kansas (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 28, 12:30 p.m.: vs. Fresno State (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m.: vs. Syracuse (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.: at Utah State (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Oct. 19, 12:30 or 7 p.m.: at Oregon State (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Boise State (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m.: at Hawaii (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.: San Diego State (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, Nov. 22, TBD: at San Jose State (FS1)

Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m.: UNR (CBS Sports Network)