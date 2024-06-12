UNLV football matchup against Syracuse to air on national TV
UNLV football on Wednesday learned the date, time and TV information for its matchup against Syracuse this season.
UNLV’s football team added to its program record of national TV games Wednesday.
The Rebels’ game against Syracuse will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and will air on FS1. That means 11 of UNLV’s 12 games will appear on national television next season.
A date and time, as well as TV information, has yet to be announced for the Rebels’ home opener against Utah Tech. They open their second season under coach Barry Odom at 4 p.m. Aug. 31 at Houston on FS1.
UNLV season tickets start at $150 and are available at unlvtickets.com or by calling (702) 739-FANS (3267). Single-game tickets will go on sale in July.
UNLV football schedule
Dates subject to change
All home games at Allegiant Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 31, 4 p.m.: at Houston (FS1)
Saturday, Sept. 7, TBD: vs. Utah Tech (TBD)
Friday, Sept. 13, 4 p.m.: at Kansas (ESPN)
Saturday, Sept. 28, 12:30 p.m.: vs. Fresno State (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m.: vs. Syracuse (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.: at Utah State (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Oct. 19, 12:30 or 7 p.m.: at Oregon State (The CW)
Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Boise State (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m.: at Hawaii (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.: San Diego State (CBS Sports Network)
Friday, Nov. 22, TBD: at San Jose State (FS1)
Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m.: UNR (CBS Sports Network)