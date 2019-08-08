UNLV defense puts heat on quarterbacks in practice

UNLV’s quarterbacks didn’t have much time to throw or many passing lanes to throw into in practice Thursday morning at Rebel Park. The Rebels returned to practice after taking off Wednesday.

UNLV defensive back Demitrious Gibbs (22) works through a drill with defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) during the first day of training camp on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Rebel Park, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV head football coach Tony Sanchez, left, fires up his team during the first day of training camp on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Rebel Park, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Day Six of UNLV training camp on Thursday at Rebel Park:

1. UNLV’s defense didn’t give the quarterbacks many passing lanes in a team session late in practice.

“The pass rush was really good today,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “They gave our guys fits. The other night (Tuesday) when we went live, the offense did a really good job of giving (quarterbacks) Armani (Rogers) and Kenyon (Oblad) a lot of time to throw the ball. (The defense) came out today with their hair on fire and were really fast and aggressive and just closed those (passing) windows down so much faster.”

2. Senior linebacker Javin White went down hard about midway through practice and didn’t return. Though the injury looked scary, Sanchez said White got poked in an eye. Junior wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson returned to practice as expected after missing the previous two with a minor ankle injury.

