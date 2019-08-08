97°F
UNLV Football

UNLV defense puts heat on quarterbacks in practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2019 - 12:51 pm
 

Day Six of UNLV training camp on Thursday at Rebel Park:

1. UNLV’s defense didn’t give the quarterbacks many passing lanes in a team session late in practice.

“The pass rush was really good today,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “They gave our guys fits. The other night (Tuesday) when we went live, the offense did a really good job of giving (quarterbacks) Armani (Rogers) and Kenyon (Oblad) a lot of time to throw the ball. (The defense) came out today with their hair on fire and were really fast and aggressive and just closed those (passing) windows down so much faster.”

2. Senior linebacker Javin White went down hard about midway through practice and didn’t return. Though the injury looked scary, Sanchez said White got poked in an eye. Junior wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson returned to practice as expected after missing the previous two with a minor ankle injury.

3. Single-game tickets are on sale and available at the Thomas & Mack Center box office, through UNLVtickets.com or by calling (702) 739-3267. UNLV opens its season Aug. 31 against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd Stadium.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) completes drills during practice at Rebel Park, at ...
UNLV holds longest practice of training camp
By / RJ

UNLV had its longest football practice this training camp, going nearly 2½ hours on Monday morning at Rebel Park. They go into full pads Tuesday evening at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV head football coach Tony Sanchez, left, fires up his team during the first day of training ...
UNLV football practice: Day 3
By / RJ

UNLV went into half pads Sunday for the first time this training camp, and coach Tony Sanchez said he liked the effort. He also praised freshman wide receiver Steve Jenkins.

UNLV defensive end/linebacker Gabe McCoy (25) works through drills during the first day of trai ...
UNLV football practice: Day 2
By / RJ

UNLV’s wide receiver position is highly competitive. But the Rebels suffered a loss in the secondary, and end/linebacker Gabe McCoy will miss the opener because of an eligibility issue.