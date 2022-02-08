UNLV defensive coordinator leaves for NFL job

The departure of Peter Hansen, UNLV’s defensive coordinator since 2020, comes eight days after offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas left for Arizona State.

The UNLV football team is shown at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo has lost both his coordinators in an eight-day span.

Peter Hansen, the Rebels’ defensive coordinator since 2020, is no longer with the program, a UNLV spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. He’s headed to the NFL to coach the linebackers for the Denver Broncos.

Last week, offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas left UNLV for the same position at Arizona State.

Hansen, 42, arrived at UNLV in January 2020 from Stanford, where he coached linebackers. In two seasons, his defenses ranked last in the Mountain West in average points allowed.

The Rebels allowed 38 points per game in six games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 32.8 ppg last season.

Hansen joins the inaugural staff of Nathaniel Hackett in Denver, Hansen’s second stint in the NFL. He was with the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive quality control coach from 2011 to 2013.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.