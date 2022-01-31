UNLV offensive coordinator leaves for Arizona State

After two years at UNLV, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas has been hired away by Arizona State.

UNLV Rebels quarterbacks Doug Brumfield (2), Matthew Geeting (15), Cameron Friel (7), Justin Rogers (5), listen to Glenn Thomas, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Glenn Thomas, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, left, speaks to UNLV Rebels quarterback Jared Haywood (14) during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Glenn Thomas, who has spent the past two seasons as the UNLV offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is leaving to take the same position at Arizona State.

Thomas will replace former ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill, who resigned Saturday amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations – one of four assistants on Arizona State coach Herm Edwards’ staff to be fired or resigned since the inquiry began.

A former NFL quarterbacks coach who spent seven years working with Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons, Thomas arrived at UNLV in April 2020.

Brought in by coach Marcus Arroyo to replace former offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf, Thomas took over in the shortened 2020 season. Playing only six games, his offense finished ranked No. 11 in the 12-team conference, averaging 17.3 points per game and scoring 13 touchdowns in six games.

Thomas’ offense took a small step forward in 2021, averaging 20.8 points per game and scoring 29 touchdowns. Under his tutelage, freshman quarterback Cameron Friel won Mountain West Freshman of the Year. However, UNLV was still ranked the No. 10 offense in the conference.

The Rebels will now look for a replacement in what will be a crucial year for Arroyo and his staff, who are looking to improve on two seasons in which the team went 2-16.

