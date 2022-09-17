UNLV delivers ‘knockout blow’ in rout of North Texas

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield and junior running back Aidan Robbins accounted for seven touchdowns as UNLV whipped North Texas on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) looks for the end zone after breaking past North Texas Mean Green linebacker Sean-Thomas Faulkner (25) and linebacker Larry Nixon III (3) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) avoids a tackle by North Texas Mean Green linebacker Sean-Thomas Faulkner (25) with others in pursuit during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) extends the ball over the goal line for a score over North Texas Mean Green linebacker Sean-Thomas Faulkner (25) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

North Texas Mean Green running back Oscar Adaway III (27) leans back to score over a tackle attempt by UNLV Rebels linebacker Fred Thompkins (10) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Spencer Briggs (21) takes a cleat to the chin while blocking a kick by North Texas Mean Green punter Bernardo Rodriguez (32) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV Rebels take the field versus the North Texas Mean Green for the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels fans celebrate a score over the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels fans celebrate a score over the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Kris Williams (17) with wide receiver Kalvin Souders (16) attempts to recover a blockade punt rolling into the end zone for a safety during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) and UNLV Rebels linebacker Marsel McDuffie (38) celebrate an interception for a score versus the North Texas Mean Green during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo and players await to be introduced behind smoke before facing the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo signals touchdown over the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) upends North Texas Mean Green running back Ayo Adeyi (39) on a long run during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) dives into the end zone past North Texas Mean Green defenders during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo yells tops players versus the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) reacts to a dropped pass in open field versus the North Texas Mean Green defense during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) dives for a few more yards beside North Texas Mean Green linebacker Mazin Richards (44) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) slides for a few more yards on a run near North Texas Mean Green defensive back Logan Wilson (13) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels defenders celebrate another fourth down stop over the North Texas Mean Green offense during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) and defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) celebrate another late-game score with teammates versus the North Texas Mean Green during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo greets his daughter Cruz following their win over the North Texas Mean Green during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) breaks free on his way to another long run versus the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) attempts to avoid a sack by North Texas Mean Green defensive tackle Roderick Brown (10) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) deflects a tackle attempt by North Texas Mean Green linebacker KD Davis (1) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) pushes off a tackle attempt by North Texas Mean Green defensive lineman Fatafehi Vailea (51) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) breaks into the open past North Texas Mean Green linebacker Larry Nixon III (3), defensive back Quinn Whitlock (7) and others during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) is congratulated on another score by UNLV Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo versus the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) take a targeting hit from North Texas Mean Green linebacker Sean-Thomas Faulkner (25) after a reception during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) finds some running room from the North Texas Mean Green defense during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) is caught from behind by UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Eliel Ehimare (16) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo talked about his team delivering a “knockout blow” after the Rebels wasted scoring chances last week in a loss at California.

They did so with a thud Saturday against North Texas at Allegiant Stadium, so much so that it could have passed for an undercard bout on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin card a couple of miles away.

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield and junior running back Aidan Robbins accounted for seven touchdowns as UNLV turned a three-point game into a 58-27 knockout with 28 consecutive points.

“That sets a bar,” Arroyo said of his team’s play. “Everything else behind this is not good enough. These guys get it, and they are the driving force behind it.”

Brumfield completed 21 of 27 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels (2-1), and rushed for 100 yards and two TDs. Robbins, a transfer from Louisville, rushed for 229 yards and three TDs.

“We’re changing the culture here,” Robbins said. “We all bought in, and we are taking everything as it comes and playing our hardest.”

Arroyo wanted to see how his team would bounce back from the Cal loss and what its response would be if faced with adversity against North Texas (2-2).

That adversity came when North Texas cut into a 13-point deficit and trailed 23-20 at halftime. But the UNLV defense forced the Mean Green into a three-and-out on the first possession of the second half.

On the ensuing possession, Brumfield displayed the athleticism he brings to the offense by making plays with his legs. On third-and-9, he escaped pressure and ran for a 29-yard score.

The Rebels responded again after allowing a 54-yard touchdown pass from North Texas quarterback Austin Aune.

Again, it was Brumfield making a play on the ground. He fought his way through the defense and flipped into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown run after being hit at the goal line.

“It was very important to establish who we are,” Brumfield said, “and not letting opponents know that we aren’t going to be pushed around on the field. No matter what is ahead of us, we are ready to take advantage.”

UNLV’s defense held up on its end, stuffing North Texas on three fourth-down attempts. The last of the three stops came on a fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Brumfield and the offense responded with a 99-yard scoring drive, capped with a 9-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Ricky White. Robbins’ longest run came on the drive, a 59-yard dash that set up UNLV with first-and-goal.

Arroyo was pleased with how the Rebels played in all three phases. He said the turning points, such as a fourth-down stop or a long play from the offense, were beneficial to not letting North Texas back into the game.

“I like the style of ball we’re playing,” he said. “The connectedness, the team, togetherness, the three phases, taking care of the football. All of that is so pivotal.”

Arroyo said he’s noticing the standard raising. He said the Rebels’ understanding of what is expected of them helped turn the page from last week and is laying a foundation for the rest of the season.

“It’s a big deal to play that way,” Arroyo said. “A brand of football that we can be excited and confident about. We know we’re capable of playing that way.”

The Rebels open Mountain West play Saturday at Utah State.

