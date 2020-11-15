UNLV drops to 0-4 after loss at San Jose State

The Rebels fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2004, losing to San Jose State in coach Marcus Arroyo’s return to CEFCU Stadium, where he played quarterback from 1998 to 2002.

San Jose State's Tre Walker (10) gets tackled by UNLV's Nohl Williams (16) after a reception during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

San Jose State's Tre Walker (10) cannot come up with a reception while being guarded by UNLV's Bryce Jackson (24) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

San Jose State's Tyler Nevens (23) scores a touchdown against UNLV during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

San Jose State's Kairee Robinson (32) is tackled by UNLV's Vic Viramontes (10) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel (17) throws a pass against UNLV during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

San Jose State's Bailey Gaithr (84) runs for a touchdown past UNLV's Nohl Williams (16) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

San Jose State's Cade Hall (92) tackles UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

UNLV's Kyle Williams carries against San Jose State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

San Jose State's Bailey Gaithr (84) runs for a touchdown against UNLV Rebels during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

San Jose State's Isaiah Holiness (1) is guarded by UNLV's Malakai Salu (43) during a pass attempt in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

San Jose State's Viliami Fehoko, left, sacks UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam (6) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Marcus Arroyo’s return to CEFCU Stadium did not go as he would have hoped Saturday night.

The first-year UNLV coach, who played quarterback at San Jose State from 1998 to 2002 and served as an assistant there from 2005 to 2008, watched his team remain winless in a 34-17 loss to the Spartans in San Jose, California.

UNLV fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2004. The Rebels lost their sixth straight road game to San Jose State.

San Jose State is 4-0 for the first time since 1955.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

