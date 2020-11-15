UNLV drops to 0-4 after loss at San Jose State
The Rebels fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2004, losing to San Jose State in coach Marcus Arroyo’s return to CEFCU Stadium, where he played quarterback from 1998 to 2002.
Marcus Arroyo’s return to CEFCU Stadium did not go as he would have hoped Saturday night.
The first-year UNLV coach, who played quarterback at San Jose State from 1998 to 2002 and served as an assistant there from 2005 to 2008, watched his team remain winless in a 34-17 loss to the Spartans in San Jose, California.
UNLV fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2004. The Rebels lost their sixth straight road game to San Jose State.
San Jose State is 4-0 for the first time since 1955.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
