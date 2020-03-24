UNLV expected to name ex-Baylor OC Glenn Thomas QBs coach

Glenn Thomas was Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator the past three seasons. His expected hiring would complete first-year coach Marcus Arroyo’s staff.

UNLV Rebels defensive back Sir Oliver Everett (33) tackles Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Cedric Byrd II (6) in the second quarter during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Glenn Thomas, who was Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator the past three seasons, is expected to be named UNLV’s quarterbacks coach, according to a source close to the program.

The source didn’t want to be named because the hire has not officially been made. Thomas’ Twitter handle identifies him as a UNLV coach.

His hiring would complete first-year coach Marcus Arroyo’s staff.

Thomas was hired in February to be a senior offensive analyst for Temple.

As Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he helped lead the Bears to an 11-3 record last season just two years after the program went 1-11.

Thomas was Temple’s offensive coordinator in 2016 and its quarterbacks coach in 2015-16. He was the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2012-14 and an offensive assistant for the NFL team in 2008-11.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.