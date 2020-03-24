66°F
UNLV Football

UNLV expected to name ex-Baylor OC Glenn Thomas QBs coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2020 - 11:29 am
 
Updated March 24, 2020 - 11:40 am

Glenn Thomas, who was Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator the past three seasons, is expected to be named UNLV’s quarterbacks coach, according to a source close to the program.

The source didn’t want to be named because the hire has not officially been made. Thomas’ Twitter handle identifies him as a UNLV coach.

His hiring would complete first-year coach Marcus Arroyo’s staff.

Thomas was hired in February to be a senior offensive analyst for Temple.

As Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he helped lead the Bears to an 11-3 record last season just two years after the program went 1-11.

Thomas was Temple’s offensive coordinator in 2016 and its quarterbacks coach in 2015-16. He was the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2012-14 and an offensive assistant for the NFL team in 2008-11.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

