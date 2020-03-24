UNLV expected to name ex-Baylor OC Glenn Thomas QBs coach
Glenn Thomas was Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator the past three seasons. His expected hiring would complete first-year coach Marcus Arroyo’s staff.
Glenn Thomas, who was Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator the past three seasons, is expected to be named UNLV’s quarterbacks coach, according to a source close to the program.
The source didn’t want to be named because the hire has not officially been made. Thomas’ Twitter handle identifies him as a UNLV coach.
His hiring would complete first-year coach Marcus Arroyo’s staff.
Thomas was hired in February to be a senior offensive analyst for Temple.
As Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he helped lead the Bears to an 11-3 record last season just two years after the program went 1-11.
Thomas was Temple’s offensive coordinator in 2016 and its quarterbacks coach in 2015-16. He was the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2012-14 and an offensive assistant for the NFL team in 2008-11.
UNLV’s expected coaching staff
Marcus Arroyo, head coach
Scott Baumgartner, running backs
Peter Hansen, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers
Chad Kauha’aha’a, defensive line
Damon Magazu, safeties
Cameron Norcross, offensive line/run game coordinator
Jordan Paopao, tight ends/special teams coordinator
Terrence Samuel, wide receivers/pass game coordinator
Glenn Thomas, quarterbacks
Kenwick Thompson, linebackers
Tre Watson, cornerbacks