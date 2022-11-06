UNLV falls at San Diego State for fourth straight loss

A second-half rally fell short for the Rebels, who dropped below .500 for the first time this season with the loss to the Aztecs

SAN DIEGO — UNLV suffered its fourth straight defeat Saturday night, falling 14-10 to San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Rebels (4-5, 2-3 Mountain West) rallied after falling behind 14-0, but weren’t able to overcome four turnovers.

Doug Brumfield threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Nick Williams in his return from injury, but was intercepted twice as UNLV fell below .500 for the first time this season. He finished 17 of 27 for 207 yards after missing the last two games.

Aidan Robbins, who also missed the loss at Notre Dame, ran for 115 yards on 21 carries.

Jalen Mayden threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns for the Aztecs (5-4, 3-2).

