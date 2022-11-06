57°F
UNLV Football

UNLV falls at San Diego State for fourth straight loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2022 - 7:22 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks the sideline during the second half of a NCAA footba ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks the sideline during the second half of a NCAA football game against the Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SAN DIEGO — UNLV suffered its fourth straight defeat Saturday night, falling 14-10 to San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Rebels (4-5, 2-3 Mountain West) rallied after falling behind 14-0, but weren’t able to overcome four turnovers.

Doug Brumfield threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Nick Williams in his return from injury, but was intercepted twice as UNLV fell below .500 for the first time this season. He finished 17 of 27 for 207 yards after missing the last two games.

Aidan Robbins, who also missed the loss at Notre Dame, ran for 115 yards on 21 carries.

Jalen Mayden threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns for the Aztecs (5-4, 3-2).

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

