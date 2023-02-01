UNLV football adds 18 players on national signing day

Coach Barry Odom announced 18 new additions to the UNLV football program, including seven transfers and eight high school prospects.

New UNLV Football head coach coach Barry Odom speaks during a press conference at the Fertitta Football Complex on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV added 18 new players during Wednesday’s national signing day, as coach Barry Odom looks to revamp the Rebels’ roster ahead of his first season.

The new arrivals include eight high school signees, three junior college additions and seven transfers.

Three of UNLV’s college transfers are from the Southeastern Conference. Offensive lineman Jalen St. John and linebacker Jackson Woodard arrive at UNLV from Arkansas, where Odom and defensive coordinator Mike Scherer coached during the past season. The Rebels also added former Louisiana State outside linebacker Zavier Carter.

UNLV’s national signing day class includes five defensive backs — led by Arizona transfer Jaxen Turner and North Carolina State transfer Jalen Frazier — three offensive lineman and three wide receivers. The team also added three-star Lake Travis (Texas) quarterback Bo Edmundson, a former Michigan State commit.

The Rebels’ new additions join the team’s seven early signing day signees, meaning UNLV has a class of 25 members as of now. UNLV also added five preferred walk-ons.

National signing day class

— Austin Boyd, OL, 6-4, 280, Lehi (Utah) HS

— Zavier Carter, OLB, 6-4, 205, Louisiana State (transfer)

— Jacob De Jesus, WR, 5-7, 165, Modesto JC

— Bo Edmundson, QB, 6-2, 190, Lake Travis (Texas) HS

— Jett Elad, DB, 6-1, 205, Garden City CC

— Jalen Frazier, DB, 5-10, 185, North Carolina State (transfer)

— Jack Hasz, OL, 6-4, 295, Buffalo (transfer)

— DeAngelo Irvin Jr., ATH, 5-9, 155, Midwest City (Okla.) HS

— Rashawn Jackson, WR, 6-2, 185, Venice (Calif.) HS

— Cameren Jenkins, S, 6-1, 175, Lewisville (Texas) HS

— Darrien Jones, RB, 6-0, 195, Park Hill (Missouri) HS

— Quentin Moten, DB, 6-0, 185, College of the Canyons

— Jose Pizano, PK, 5-7, 220, Missouri State (transfer)

— Jalen St. John, OL, 6-5, 320, Arkansas (transfer)

— Jai’Den Thomas, RB, 5-10, 180, Westlake (Georgia) HS

— Corey Thompson Jr., WR, 6-1, 185, Lincoln (Calif.) HS

— Jaxen Turner, DB, 6-2, 210, Arizona (transfer)

— Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 230, Arkansas (transfer)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

