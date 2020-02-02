UNLV football closing strong before Wednesday’s signing day

UNLV had its own Super Bowl Sunday, capping a strong recruiting weekend for first-year football coach Marcus Arroyo.

Kaleo Ballungay (Twitter)

New UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo took quite a risk by not signing any players during the early period in December, but the decision is paying off with a strong finish.

The Rebels had quite a recruiting haul in the final weekend before Wednesday’s signing day.

Here is a recap of the weekend. Most of the information is from 247Sports, which ranks UNLV’s class second in the Mountain West:

— Tight end Kaleo Ballungay (6 feet 5 inches, 238 pounds) of Kimball High School in Tracy, California. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite ratings. Also offered by California, Fresno State, Kansas State and UNR. Ballungay caught 40 passes for 751 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

— All-purpose back Spencer Briggs (6-0, 205) of Gallatin (Tennessee) High. He is a two-star prospect, according to Rivals. Also offered scholarships by Toledo, Tennessee Tech and Tennessee-Martin.

— Linebacker Ose Egbase (6-3, 213) of Crespi High in Encino, California. Also offered scholarships by Southern Utah and Dixie State.

— Safety Ricky Johnson (6-2, 170) of Cy Falls High in Houston. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite ratings. Also offered scholarships by Air Force, Army, Texas-El Paso and Abilene Christian.

— Defensive tackle Waisale Muavesi (6-3, 285) of Timpview High in Provo, Utah. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite ratings. Also offered scholarships by Washington State, UCLA and Idaho.

— Linebacker and long snapper Valen Penn (6-0, 215) of Madison High in San Antonio.

— Wide receiver Kalvin Souders (6-3, 195) of Central Catholic High in Portland, Oregon. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite ratings. Also offered scholarships by Navy and Idaho State. Souders caught 42 passes for 604 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

