UNLV football finalizes 2023 TV schedule

UNLV football’s TV schedule has been finalized with five games on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network and one more on the Mountain West Network.

Head coach Barry Odom roams the field during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV announced its complete 2023 football TV schedule Wednesday, with five games broadcast on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network, including the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR on Oct. 14.

The other games on SSSEN are the season-opening game against Bryant on Sept. 2, the Ninth Island Showdown against Hawaii on Sept. 30, the game against Colorado State on Oct. 21 and Rebels’ final home game against San Jose State on Nov. 25.

All of those games except Hawaii will also be streamed on the Mountain West Network, along with UNLV’s game at New Mexico on Nov. 4.

UNLV TV schedule

Sept. 2: Bryant, 1 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network

Sept. 9: at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., CBS (KLAS-8 locally)

Sept. 16: Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sept. 23: at UTEP, 6 p.m., ESPN Networks

Sept. 30: Hawaii, 1 p.m., SSSEN

Oct. 14: at UNR, 2 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network

Oct. 21: Colorado State, 4 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network

Oct. 28: at Fresno State, TBA, Fox Sports Networks

Nov. 4: at New Mexico, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network

Nov. 10: Wyoming, 7:45 p.m., FS1

Nov. 18: at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Nov. 25: San Jose State, 12 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network

