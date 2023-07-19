110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Football

UNLV football finalizes 2023 TV schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2023 - 4:19 pm
 
Head coach Barry Odom roams the field during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium ...
Head coach Barry Odom roams the field during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV announced its complete 2023 football TV schedule Wednesday, with five games broadcast on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network, including the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR on Oct. 14.

The other games on SSSEN are the season-opening game against Bryant on Sept. 2, the Ninth Island Showdown against Hawaii on Sept. 30, the game against Colorado State on Oct. 21 and Rebels’ final home game against San Jose State on Nov. 25.

All of those games except Hawaii will also be streamed on the Mountain West Network, along with UNLV’s game at New Mexico on Nov. 4.

UNLV TV schedule

Sept. 2: Bryant, 1 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network

Sept. 9: at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., CBS (KLAS-8 locally)

Sept. 16: Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sept. 23: at UTEP, 6 p.m., ESPN Networks

Sept. 30: Hawaii, 1 p.m., SSSEN

Oct. 14: at UNR, 2 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network

Oct. 21: Colorado State, 4 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network

Oct. 28: at Fresno State, TBA, Fox Sports Networks

Nov. 4: at New Mexico, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network

Nov. 10: Wyoming, 7:45 p.m., FS1

Nov. 18: at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Nov. 25: San Jose State, 12 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
2
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
‘It’s excessive’: Homeowners push back on water district’s new fee
‘It’s excessive’: Homeowners push back on water district’s new fee
4
Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp has a projected start date
Henderson Spaghetti Bowl revamp has a projected start date
5
CARTOONS: Putting a positive spin on cocaine in the White House
CARTOONS: Putting a positive spin on cocaine in the White House
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Silver Knights’ 2023-24 schedule released
Silver Knights’ 2023-24 schedule released
Golden Knights announce 2023 preseason schedule
Golden Knights announce 2023 preseason schedule
Golden Knights’ 2023-24 regular-season schedule released
Golden Knights’ 2023-24 regular-season schedule released
UNLV adds three-star forward, completes 2023-24 roster
UNLV adds three-star forward, completes 2023-24 roster
UNLV picked to finish in bottom half of MW in football poll
UNLV picked to finish in bottom half of MW in football poll
Road trip? Knights, Raiders headed to Chicago at same time
Road trip? Knights, Raiders headed to Chicago at same time