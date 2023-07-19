UNLV football finalizes 2023 TV schedule
UNLV football’s TV schedule has been finalized with five games on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network and one more on the Mountain West Network.
UNLV announced its complete 2023 football TV schedule Wednesday, with five games broadcast on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network, including the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR on Oct. 14.
The other games on SSSEN are the season-opening game against Bryant on Sept. 2, the Ninth Island Showdown against Hawaii on Sept. 30, the game against Colorado State on Oct. 21 and Rebels’ final home game against San Jose State on Nov. 25.
All of those games except Hawaii will also be streamed on the Mountain West Network, along with UNLV’s game at New Mexico on Nov. 4.
UNLV TV schedule
Sept. 2: Bryant, 1 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network
Sept. 9: at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., CBS (KLAS-8 locally)
Sept. 16: Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sept. 23: at UTEP, 6 p.m., ESPN Networks
Sept. 30: Hawaii, 1 p.m., SSSEN
Oct. 14: at UNR, 2 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network
Oct. 21: Colorado State, 4 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network
Oct. 28: at Fresno State, TBA, Fox Sports Networks
Nov. 4: at New Mexico, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network
Nov. 10: Wyoming, 7:45 p.m., FS1
Nov. 18: at Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Nov. 25: San Jose State, 12 p.m., SSSEN/Mountain West Network
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.