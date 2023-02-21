61°F
UNLV Football

UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2023 - 5:41 pm
 
New UNLV football coach Barry Odom, center, is introduced with President Keith Whitfield, left, ...
UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler has died, people close to the program confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler has died, people close to the program confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.

Keeler, a 6-foot-6-inch, 275-pound sophomore from Chicago, played in two games last season and had eight tackles and one sack. He transferred from Rutgers before the season.

UNLV did not respond to messages for comment.

Several current and former UNLV players posted condolences for Keeler’s family on their social media accounts Monday.

Keeler attended Nazareth Academy in suburban Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter Sam Gordon contributed to this story. Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

