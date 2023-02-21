UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler has died, people close to the program confirmed Monday. He played in two games last season after transferring from Rutgers.

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler has died, people close to the program confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.

Keeler, a 6-foot-6-inch, 275-pound sophomore from Chicago, played in two games last season and had eight tackles and one sack. He transferred from Rutgers before the season.

UNLV did not respond to messages for comment.

Several current and former UNLV players posted condolences for Keeler’s family on their social media accounts Monday.

Keeler attended Nazareth Academy in suburban Chicago.

