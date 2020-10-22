UNLV football selling fan cutouts to be put inside Allegiant Stadium

The school is following the trend of other collegiate and professional sports teams and is offering Rebels fans the opportunity to purchase cutouts of themselves that will be placed on seats at the stadium.

A UNLV football helmet is seen inside Allegiant Stadium, where the team will play its home games. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV has a guaranteed way for fans to “attend” games at Allegiant Stadium this season.

Following the trend of other collegiate and professional sports teams, the school is offering Rebels fans the opportunity to purchase cutouts of themselves that will be placed on seats at the stadium.

The offer is aimed at providing season-ticket holders, Rebel Athletic Fund members and fans of UNLV football the chance to have a presence in Allegiant Stadium during a time when fan attendance is expected to be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“This initiative offers our loyal fans and supporters the opportunity to directly participate in our inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium,” said UNLV Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs John Gladchuk. “While it will also generate invaluable scholarship support through the Momentum Fund, it is also intended to be a fun, light-hearted way to help bring joy and excitement amidst the difficult circumstances we are all facing.”

Prices start at $79 for the general public and $49 for UNLV students. Discounts are available for those purchasing multiple cutouts.

Money generated by the cutout sales will go to the Rebel Athletic Fund’s Momentum Fund Scholarship Campaign.

Seat selection for the cutouts will be on a first-come, first-served basis with the cutouts to be placed in a variety of locations within Allegiant Stadium.

Fans can customize their cutouts but the image must first be approved by the school before it is created.

Cutout orders placed by Oct. 26 are guaranteed to be in place for UNLV’s Allegiant Stadium opener against in-state UNR on Oct. 31. Orders received after Oct. 26 will be added for UNLV’s next home game Nov. 7 versus Fresno State.

The cutouts are being offered as UNLV awaits decisons from state and Clark County officials on its plan to host up to 6,150 fans at Allegiant Stadium this season.

“This is a great way for fans to support our football program and athletics department,” Gladchuk said. “The cutouts will reflect the dedication of our invaluable friends and supporters who have stayed behind us and continued to support our student-athletes, exhibited through the success of the Momentum Fund during these unprecedented times.”

