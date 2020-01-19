UNLV football team gets commitments from 3 players

Three-star defensive lineman Leshaun Bell committed to UNLV on Saturday, one of three to announce he was choosing the Rebels.

UNLV's new football head coach Marcus Arroyo speaks during a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV also picked up commitments from three-star running back Dylan Downing (5 feet 11 inches, 212 pounds) and junior college linebacker Kue Olotoa (6-3, 215).

All three players announced their decisions on Twitter.

Bell (6-2, 235), who attends Calabasas (California) High School, chose the Rebels over Arizona State, Oregon State, Fresno State and Wyoming. His statistics were not available.

Downing, who attends Carmel (Indiana) High, committed to UNLV after also receiving scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Tulane. He rushed for 1,092 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

Olotoa played at Riverside (California) City College last season. He made 47 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and had a interception and fumble recovery.

This is a busy recruiting weekend for first-year coach Marcus Arroyo, who welcomed his first set of official visits. More players could commit Sunday.

