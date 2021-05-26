90°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
UNLV Football

UNLV football to make multiple national TV appearances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2021 - 12:00 pm
 
UNLV Rebels players run onto the field before taking on the Wyoming Cowboys in a football game ...
UNLV Rebels players run onto the field before taking on the Wyoming Cowboys in a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV will play a program-high seven football games on CBS Sports Network next season.

The Rebels have several times appeared as many as three times on that network, including last season when they went 0-6.

Three away games were moved to Fridays — at Fresno State on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., at UNR on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., and at Air Force in the season finale on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

UNLV’s other games on CBS Sports Network will be at Allegiant Stadium. Those include Iowa State on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Utah State on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m., San Jose State on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.., and San Diego State on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Time and TV information for the Rebels’ other five games will be announced later. The Mountain West also has a TV contract with Fox.

UNLV opens its season at home on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Eastern Washington.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs
Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs
2
Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule
Raiders’ wide receiver first to exploit new number rule
3
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
Pilot killed in fighter jet crash identified
4
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
Las Vegas homes selling rapidly as buyers tap cheap money
5
Raiders training camp report date set
Raiders training camp report date set
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST