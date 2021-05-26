UNLV football to make multiple national TV appearances

Three of UNLV’s football games next season were to moved to Fridays. Time and TV information for five games will be announced later.

UNLV Rebels players run onto the field before taking on the Wyoming Cowboys in a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV will play a program-high seven football games on CBS Sports Network next season.

The Rebels have several times appeared as many as three times on that network, including last season when they went 0-6.

Three away games were moved to Fridays — at Fresno State on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., at UNR on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., and at Air Force in the season finale on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

UNLV’s other games on CBS Sports Network will be at Allegiant Stadium. Those include Iowa State on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Utah State on Oct. 16 at 4 p.m., San Jose State on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.., and San Diego State on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Time and TV information for the Rebels’ other five games will be announced later. The Mountain West also has a TV contract with Fox.

UNLV opens its season at home on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Eastern Washington.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.