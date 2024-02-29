UNLV football unveils tentative 2024 schedule

The Rebels will play six home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2024 as they look to build off the momentum of coach Barry Odom’s first season.

UNLV Rebels takes the field for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV football received its tentative conference schedule from the Mountain West on Thursday as it looks to continue the progress made in coach Barry Odom’s first season.

The Rebels, who went 9-5 in Odom’s debut campaign and played in a bowl for the first time since 2013, will open league play against Fresno State on Sept. 28 at Allegiant Stadium. They will close their campaign against UNR on Nov. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.

Dates are still subject to change. TV broadcast information and start times have yet to be announced. Season tickets are available at unlvtickets.com starting at $150.

“We are certainly excited to unveil the 2024 schedule, marking the next chapter in our journey as we build off the momentum we’ve created here,” Odom said in a statement. “Our non-conference matchups with (Power Five) teams will all be great tests.”

UNLV will kick off its season Aug. 31 on the road against Houston. The Rebels also have nonconference matchups against Utah Tech (Sept. 7) and Syracuse (Oct. 5) at home and Kansas (Sept. 14) on the road. The Jayhawks defeated UNLV 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26.

In addition to Fresno State and UNR, UNLV will host Mountain West foes Boise State (Oct. 26) and San Diego State (Nov. 16) at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels will face Utah State (Oct. 12), Hawaii (Nov. 9) and San Jose State (Nov. 23) on the road in conference play.

They will also travel to play Oregon State on Oct. 19 as part of a Mountain West scheduling agreement with the two remaining schools in the Pac-12.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.