UNLV gains commitment from Florida high school quarterback

Quarterback Sebastian Circo, a senior from Western High School in Davie, Florida, has committed to UNLV, he announced on social media.

The UNLV football team continues to add to its stable of quarterbacks.

Sebastian Circo, a 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound senior from Western High School in Davie, Florida, has committed to the Rebels, he announced Thursday on social media. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Circo threw for 2,094 yards with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions in his final season at Western.

He joins a roster of UNLV quarterbacks that includes transfers Anthony Colandrea from Virginia and Alex Orji from Michigan, returning senior backup Cameron Friel, redshirt freshman Gael Ochoa and walk-on Lucas Lenhoff.

Circo told On3.com that he committed because of new Rebels coach Dan Mullen and his staff.

“They have coaches that develop great players in all positions, but specifically the quarterback position,” he said.

Mullen has previously coached quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Tim Tebow and Alex Smith.

