UNLV included in EA Sports’ college football video game

UNLV Rebels takes the field for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Rebels celebrate a touchdown during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game -against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV football is in the game.

The long-awaited reboot of EA Sports’ college football video game series is expected to be released this summer, and the Rebels will be among the schools included.

“College Football 25” will include 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. The chance to be included occurred in 2021 via the Collegiate Licensing Company, a UNLV spokesperson said.

It’s expected that UNLV logos, uniform combinations, photos, school traditions, school-owned band recordings and trophies will be included in the game. Information about Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Rebels, also will be featured, according to UNLV.

Each of the more than 11,000 players on FBS teams were offered $600 and a free copy of the game as part of name, image and likeness deals with the video game maker. UNLV didn’t have information about which Rebels have signed that NIL deal with EA Sports, saying those transactions are negotiated between the student-athletes and EA Sports.

The coaching staffs of UNLV and all other schools will not be featured in the game.

Having UNLV included in the first college football video game made since 2013 is a big deal to the school and the community, athletic director Erick Harper said.

“UNLV is excited to showcase our football program, university and city through the EA Sports ‘College Football 25’ video game,” Harper said in a statement. “We hope that our fans are eager to support us in the new video game as we anticipate its launch later this year.”

EA Sports first launched its college football video games series in 1993 with the release of “Bill Walsh College Football.” The game was made available for Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo gaming consoles and featured Walsh’s name, similar to EA’s long-running Madden football series named after former Raiders coach John Madden.

The game underwent two name changes, with NCAA Football becoming the title of the video game series in 1998 with “NCAA Football 98.” New versions of the game were released in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2014.

An antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA ended the video game series after 2014, with the suit arguing the game was utilizing player names and likeness without payment.

