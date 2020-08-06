UNLV, Iowa State move football game to 2030

UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, concerning the departure of UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV’s nonconference football game at Iowa State this season has been rescheduled, the schools announced Thursday afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 19 in Ames, Iowa, but will be moved to Sept. 14, 2030, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mountain West and Big 12 amended their respective schedules this week as the virus continues to surge. The Rebels are still set to welcome the Cyclones to Allegiant Stadium in 2021 — pending ratification of the game’s contract. The two-game series was originally agreed upon in 2008.

“We look forward to welcoming the Cyclones and their fans back to Las Vegas next fall in our new home at Allegiant Stadium,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement.

The Rebels and Cyclones have played five times, and Iowa State holds a 4-1 lead in the series. UNLV won the last meeting in overtime, 34-31, in 2008 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Mountain West on Wednesday announced that fall sports can begin competition no earlier than the week ending Sept. 26. UNLV will play eight conference games plus two optional nonconference games.

The Rebels were also scheduled to play Louisiana Tech on Sept. 5 at Sam Boyd Stadium. That game will need to be rescheduled as well.

