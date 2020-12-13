UNLV loses at Hawaii, finishes 0-6 in Marcus Arroyo’s 1st season
UNLV’s first season under Marcus Arroyo ended with a 38-21 loss to Hawaii on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
The Rebels finished 0-6, with all of their losses by double digits. They had two games canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Charles Williams rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns for UNLV, and Kyle Williams caught 10 passes for 144 yards and one TD.
Hawaii finished 4-4.
