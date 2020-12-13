UNLV loses at Hawaii, finishes 0-6 in Marcus Arroyo’s 1st season

The Rebels’ first season under Marcus Arroyo ended with a loss to Hawaii on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

UNLV defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) trips Hawaii running back Miles Reed (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12) looks for a receiver during the first half against UNLV in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii running back Dae Dae Hunter (0) is lifted by offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool (71) after a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii running back Dae Dae Hunter turns after scoring a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (17) throws a pass against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams pulls in a touchdown pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV wide receivers Kyle Williams (1) and Zyell Griffin (3) celebrate in the end zone after Williams made a touchdown catch against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV defensive back Daniel Walden (37) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii wide receiver Melquise Stovall (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii linebacker Isaiah Tufaga (17) celebrates his fumble recovery against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (17) runs away from the Hawaii rushers, including Djuan Matthews, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) can't pull in a pass, next to Hawaii's Kai Kaneshiro during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV’s first season under Marcus Arroyo ended with a 38-21 loss to Hawaii on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

The Rebels finished 0-6, with all of their losses by double digits. They had two games canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles Williams rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns for UNLV, and Kyle Williams caught 10 passes for 144 yards and one TD.

Hawaii finished 4-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

