UNLV, Mountain West opts for 10-game scheduling format

UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo has lost two high-profile home games for his team after the Pac-12 announced its teams only would play conference games this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mountain West football programs will play eight conference games plus two optional nonconference games this fall, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

Games will begin Sept. 26, and the conference championship will be Dec. 5, Dec. 12. or Dec. 19.

A number of scheduling models are still under consideration, and the Mountain West says the final version will be announced upon its completion. The changes are necessitated by fallout from COVID-19 restrictions.

“The modified fall structure as presently configured allows flexibility and time for our athletic programs to be in the best possible position to play collegiate sports this season,” conference commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. “There is still a lot of work to be done and many important decisions to be made. Today’s announcement provides a path forward as we navigate the weeks ahead.”

UNLV was already scheduled to play eight conference games, along with nonconference games against Louisiana Tech and Iowa State. UNLV’s game at Iowa State was scheduled for Sept. 19, and could be in danger because the Big 12 is restricting schools to one nonconference game

The Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC have canceled all of their nonconference schedules, and Connecticut on Wednesday became the first Football Bowl Subdivision program to cancel its season altogether. UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said last week that he had “stopped pretending” to know if the Rebels could play a full season this fall.

“The opportunity is going to present itself at some point,” he said. “We’ve got to be ready to roll.”

