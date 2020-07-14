UNLV QB Armani Rogers transfers to Ohio U.
Rogers announced that he was transfering July 6 after playing at UNLV from 2017 to 2019, and tweeted Monday night that he’s heading to Ohio University.
Former UNLV starting quarterback Armani Rogers will conclude his college career at Ohio University, he announced on Monday night via Twitter. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Bobcats immediately.
They play in the Mid-American Conference.
@OhioFootball ⚪️🟢 pic.twitter.com/YxULf8H4QS
— Armani Rogers (@A_Rogers4) July 14, 2020
Rogers passed for 2,465 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Rebels from 2017 to 2019, adding 1,549 rushing yards to go with 18 scores in 20 games. He was the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Year in 2017 and rushed for 100 yards in six games, but struggled as a passer, completing 49.9 percent of his attempts.
He announced his decision to transfer last Monday, leaving redshirt sophomore Kenyon Oblad, Texas Christian transfer Justin Rogers, redshirt senior Max Gilliam and redshirt junior Marckell Grayson as quarterback options for the upcoming season.
Oblad, the incumbent starter, passed for 2,081 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2019.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.