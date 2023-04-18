UNLV quarterback enters transfer portal

Harrison Bailey, who led UNLV to a rivalry win against UNR during the past season, is heading back to the transfer portal after a season with the Rebels.

UNLV's Harrison Bailey (5) throws a pass during a team football practice at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Quarterback Harrison Bailey returned to the transfer portal Tuesday after just one season at UNLV. The 6-foot-5-inch signal caller appeared in six games while filling in for injured starter Doug Brumfield, throwing 30 passes for 318 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during his lone season with the Rebels.

Bailey, a highly touted recruit from Marietta, Georgia, originally committed to former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo after two seasons at Tennessee. He led the Rebels to a win during the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against rival UNR in the final game of the season after Brumfield left early with an injury.

He also threw for UNLV’s only touchdowns during the spring showcase April 8, connecting with former high school teammate Ricky White and junior college transfer Jacob De Jesus.

