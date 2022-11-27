UNLV stops UNR in final seconds to claim Fremont Cannon

The UNLV football team stopped UNR on fourth-and-goal in the final seconds to win the Battle for the Fremont Cannon on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) runs the ball for a touchdown after a catch in the first half of a NCAA football game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver BJ Casteel (4) makes a catch for a touchdown as UNLV Rebels defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) looks in the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (4) celebrates his touchdown catch with Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Nate Cox (16) in the first half of a NCAA football game against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels defensive back Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson (31) recovers a ball as Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Jaden Dedman (15) looks on after a kickoff in the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels defensive back BJ Harris (21) tackles Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Nate Cox (16) in the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver BJ Casteel (4) runs the ball after a catch for a touchdown against Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) dodges a tackle by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Tyson Williams (6) before running the ball to a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels defensive back Davone Walden Jr. (37) tackles Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Bentlee Sanders (20) in the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Marquese Allen-Patmon (37) blocks a punt by UNLV Rebels punter Marshall Nichols (90) in the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels defensive back Jerrae Williams (23) tackles Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver BJ Casteel (4) in the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) reacts his touchdown catch in the first half of a NCAA football game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV football team stopped UNR on fourth-and-goal in the final seconds to win the Battle for the Fremont Cannon 27-22 on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Rebels (5-7, 3-5 Mountain West) and keeps their slim hopes alive for a bowl bid.

Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey replaced injured starter Doug Brumfield in the first quarter and threw for 209 yards for the Rebels. Junior Aidan Robbins rushed for 87 yards on 20 carries, and senior Nick Williams added 84 yards and a touchdown on five catches for UNLV.

Sophomore safety Johnathan Baldwin led the Rebels with eight tackles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception.

UNLV beat UNR (2-10, 0-8) for the first time since 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

