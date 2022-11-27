UNLV stops UNR in final seconds to claim Fremont Cannon
The UNLV football team stopped UNR on fourth-and-goal in the final seconds to win the Battle for the Fremont Cannon 27-22 on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Rebels (5-7, 3-5 Mountain West) and keeps their slim hopes alive for a bowl bid.
Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey replaced injured starter Doug Brumfield in the first quarter and threw for 209 yards for the Rebels. Junior Aidan Robbins rushed for 87 yards on 20 carries, and senior Nick Williams added 84 yards and a touchdown on five catches for UNLV.
Sophomore safety Johnathan Baldwin led the Rebels with eight tackles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception.
UNLV beat UNR (2-10, 0-8) for the first time since 2019.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
