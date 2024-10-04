72°F
UNLV Football

How to watch No. 25 UNLV’s football game against Syracuse

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) gets past Fresno State defensive back Kosi Agina (10) f ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) gets past Fresno State defensive back Kosi Agina (10) for a long run near the end zone during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images








By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

The UNLV football team faces another stiff test Friday when it hosts Syracuse at Allegiant Stadium in a nonconference game.

The No. 25 Rebels are ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history. They’re also coming off a 59-14 rout over Fresno State. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, making his first start for UNLV, completed 13 of his 16 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns against the Bulldogs. He also had 119 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 12 carries.

The Rebels (4-0) are one of 19 undefeated FBS teams.

Syracuse (3-1) defeated Holy Cross 42-14 in its last game. This is the first meeting between the schools.

How to watch:

Who: Syracuse at UNLV

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: FS1 (CenturyLink 620, Cox 329, Dish 150, DirecTV 219)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -6½; total 58½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MORE STORIES