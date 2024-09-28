UNLV crushes Fresno State in new QB’s starting debut

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in a blowout win over Fresno State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

A young UNLV fan holds a sign before the college football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Rashod Tanner (41) runs back to the sideline after blocking a punt and scoring a touchdown during the college football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) celebrates with wide receiver Ricky White III (11) after scoring a touchdown during the college football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) scores a touchdown during the college football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom watches the big screen during the college football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive lineman Lucas Conti (93) wraps up Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod (2) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) calls a play during the college football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) attempts to tackle Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod (2) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) avoids Fresno State defensive lineman Isiah Chala Jr. (52) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) runs the ball during the college football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) scores a touchdown during the college football game against TKTKTK at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fresno State punter Clay Lawrence (49) has a punt blocked by UNLV defensive back Rashod Tanner (41) for a turnover and touchdown during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene (1) has the ball stripped on a pass by UNLV defensive lineman Jalen Dixon (50) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod (2) is stopped for a loss by UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) gets past Fresno State defensive back Kosi Agina (10) for a long run near the end zone during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fans show their dislike for Sluka with a sign as the team dominates over Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) scores his first touchdown over Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Jayden Davis (11) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) passes the ball during warm ups of their NCAA football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom hugs quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) during warm ups of their NCAA football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6), center, with running back Greg Burrell (5) talks with an official during warm ups of their NCAA football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom talks with Fresno State Head Coach Tim Skipper during warm ups of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) runs with the ball during warm ups of their NCAA football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) takes a snap during warm ups of their NCAA football game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) scores a touchdown off a blocked punt on the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team beat Fresno State 59-14 in its Mountain West opener Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

It was sixth-year Campbell transfer Hajj-Malik Williams’ first game in the starting quarterback position in the wake of Matthew Sluka’s abrupt exit from the team.

Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns for UNLV (4-0, 1-0). He also led the team in rushing yards with 119 on 12 carries with a touchdown.

Star wide receiver Ricky White III entered the matchup with 1o receptions on the season, and came out of the win equaling that total with 10 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

He also scored on a blocked punt by Rashod Tanner in the first quarter, the first time the Rebels notched a touchdown on a blocked punt since 2016.

Jai’Den Thomas had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“Who is Sluka?” chants erupted in the fourth quarter of the blowout win.

Fresno State (3-2, 1-1) threw four interceptions.

UNLV next hosts Syracuse at 6 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

