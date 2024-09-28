UNLV crushes Fresno State in new QB’s starting debut
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in a blowout win over Fresno State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
The UNLV football team beat Fresno State 59-14 in its Mountain West opener Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
It was sixth-year Campbell transfer Hajj-Malik Williams’ first game in the starting quarterback position in the wake of Matthew Sluka’s abrupt exit from the team.
Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns for UNLV (4-0, 1-0). He also led the team in rushing yards with 119 on 12 carries with a touchdown.
Star wide receiver Ricky White III entered the matchup with 1o receptions on the season, and came out of the win equaling that total with 10 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
He also scored on a blocked punt by Rashod Tanner in the first quarter, the first time the Rebels notched a touchdown on a blocked punt since 2016.
Jai’Den Thomas had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“Who is Sluka?” chants erupted in the fourth quarter of the blowout win.
Fresno State (3-2, 1-1) threw four interceptions.
UNLV next hosts Syracuse at 6 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
