UNLV: QB, NIL agent made ‘implied threats’ before leaving team

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) runs with the ball during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV and its NIL collective responded Wednesday to the departure of former Rebels starting quarterback Matthew Sluka.

Sluka, a senior transfer from Holy Cross, announced late Tuesday night that he would be utilizing his redshirt year and leaving the program because of “representations which were not upheld.” This comes after he led UNLV to its first 3-0 start since 1984.

Sluka’s agent, Marcus Cromartie of Equity Sports, and his father, Bob Sluka, told multiple outlets that the quarterback left because the university failed to make good on a verbal offer of $100,000.

Blueprint Sports and Entertainment, which supports UNLV’s NIL program, issued a statement denying that claim.

“There were no formal NIL offers made during Mr. Sluka’s recruitment process,” the statement said. “Additionally, Friends of UNILV did not finalize or agree to any NIL offers while he was part of the team, aside from a completed community engagement event over the summer.”

Sluka was paid $3,000 for the summer obligation, a source close to Blueprint said.

“At Blueprint Sports and Friends of UNILV, we take our commitments very seriously. We would like to emphasize that we have upheld all Friends of UNILV contracts this season, and have not defaulted on any agreements with Mr. Sluka,” Blueprint Sports said. “Our commitment to supporting Rebel student-athletes remains unwavering, and we are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of our programs. We wish Mr. Sluka all the best in his future endeavors.”

Sluka didn’t have any representation when he signed with UNLV, and it doesn’t appear Cromartie is a registered agent in Nevada, the source added.

UNLV released a statement that described concerns surrounding Cromartie’s communications with the program.

“Football player Matthew Sluka’s representative made financial demands upon the university and its NIL collective in order to continue playing. UNLV athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law,” the statement said. “UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka.

“UNLV has conducted its due diligence and will continue to operate its programs within the framework of NCAA rules and regulations, as well as Nevada state laws.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

