UNLV likely to turn to another transfer to replace Matthew Sluka

Sixth-year transfer Hajj Malik-Williams lost the UNLV starting quarterback battle, but he probably will take over for Matthew Sluka, who left the team Tuesday.

(LtoR) UNLV quarterbacksGael Ochoa (14), Cameron Friel (7), Hajj-Malik Williams (6) and Matthew Sluka (3), look for receivers on a passing drill during football practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) passes the ball while on the run during the college football game against Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) prepares to juke Utah Tech linebacker Amari Pouncy (9) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s football practice went on as scheduled Wednesday at Fertitta Football Complex — without Matthew Sluka.

The senior transfer starting quarterback helped the Rebels to a 3-0 start and the first national ranking in program history. He announced late Tuesday night that he would be utilizing his redshirt year and leaving the program because of “representations which were made” and “not upheld” after he enrolled.

But the Rebels have touted a “next man up” mentality since fall camp began, and that’s not set to change. Sluka had already been removed from the roster as of Wednesday afternoon, and his shoes are likely to be filled by sixth-year transfer Hajj Malik-Williams.

Malik-Williams left Campbell as the program’s leader in career passing yards (8,236) and passing touchdowns (58), but lost the original UNLV starting quarterback battle, which also featured returning senior Cameron Friel.

Malik-Williams and Friel saw their only action of the season in the Rebels’ 72-14 rout of Utah Tech on Sept. 7. Malik-Williams lost a fumble early but rushed for 88 yards on 10 carries.

Based on X.com posts from All-America wide receiver Ricky White III and defensive captain Jackson Woodard, it appears the locker room is excited for a change at quarterback.

“Bout time! Let’s ride,” Woodard wrote in response to a post calling Malik-Williams “QB1.”

White has 10 receptions in the three games with Sluka at quarterback. He had 16 by his third game last season, including 12 catches in a win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 16, 2023.

Now that “Sluka Doncic” has moved on, White seems to be expecting more targets in Saturday’s game against Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium.

A user made a social media prediction that Malik-Williams will throw for three touchdowns and White will have more than 150 yards, and White responded “True story.”

True story — Ricky White lll (@Only1RW) September 25, 2024

As coach Barry Odom declined to name a starter leading up to the season-opening win at Houston, he emphasized that the title hasn’t meant much for UNLV in the past.

He referenced senior quarterback Doug Brumfield having started the Rebels’ first three games last season before sustaining rib and hip injuries that contributed to his decision to medically retire from football in February.

That led to the takeover of Jayden Maiava, who transferred to USC before the current season.

Brumfield shared a social media post labeling Sluka a “quitter,” and described the exit as “just not a good look character wise.”

Honestly just not a good look character wise imma just be 100% — Dougie B (@dougiee_b) September 25, 2024

With Sluka gone, it’s possible that true freshman Gael Ochoa could make his way onto the depth chart. He graduated from Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas, in December and enrolled at UNLV in January to participate in spring practice.

