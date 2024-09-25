UNLV starting quarterback leaving program immediately

Matthew Sluka, a senior transfer from Holy Cross, had led the UNLV football team to a 3-0 start to this season.

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) runs with the ball against Kansas in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

UNLV starting quarterback Matthew Sluka is leaving the program immediately, he said on social media late Tuesday.

“I have decided to utilize my redshirt year and will not be playing in any additional games this season,” he wrote. “I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled. Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the futre. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

Sluka, a senior transfer from Holy Cross, had led the Rebels to a 3-0 start to this season.

UNLV hosts Fresno State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

