UNLV quarterback retiring because of injuries

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) tosses a pass in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV senior quarterback Doug Brumfield is medically retiring from football, he announced Sunday on social media.

Brumfield started the first three games of last season before suffering injuries described as soreness from his ribs to his hip.

Jayden Maiava took over the starting job and never relinquished it, leading the Rebels to a 9-5 finish, including their first appearance in the Mountain West title game and their first bowl bid since 2013.

Brumfield threw for 252 yards with two interceptions last season, with limited playing time beyond the first three games.

He had enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, earning honorable mention all-Mountain West honors after throwing for 1,898 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions and rushing for 261 yards and six scores.

Brumfield suffered a fracture to a vertebrae in his lower back in 2021 and spent time in concussion protocol in 2022.

In his announcement, Brumfield thanked Rebels coach Barry Odom and former coaches Tony Sanchez and Marcus Arroyo, along with his position coaches, teammates and fans.

“Football has taken me places I would’ve never seen and taught me lessons I would’ve never learned, and I am forever grateful for that,” he wrote.

UNLV was already looking for a new starting quarterback next season after Maiava transferred to Southern California.

Transfers Matthew Sluka of Holy Cross and Hajj-Malik Williams of Campbell are expected to compete for the job, along with returners Cameron Friel and Bo Edmundson and incoming freshman Gael Ochoa.