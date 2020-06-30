UNLV quarterback Travis Mumphrey Jr. enters transfer portal

Mumphrey, a former three-star recruit from Marrero, Louisiana, committed to the Rebels in June of 2018 and sat out the 2019 season as a redshirt.

UNLV freshman quarterback Travis Mumphrey Jr. told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that he’s entered the transfer portal.

Mumphrey, a former three-star recruit from Marrero, Louisiana, committed to the Rebels in June of 2018 and sat out the 2019 season as a redshirt. He had originally pledged to New Mexico before committing to UNLV and former coach Tony Sanchez, and said he had Power Five scholarship offers from Arizona, Georgia Tech and Tennessee — among others.

The Rebels return redshirt sophomore quarterback and incumbent starter Kenyon Oblad, as well as senior quarterback and former starter Armani Rodgers. Former four-star quarterback prospect and redshirt sophomore Justin Rogers also transferred in January to UNLV from Texas Christian. He’ll likely have to sit out the upcoming season, but could be eligible to play if he receives a waiver.

Oblad played 11 games in 2019, totaling 2,018 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rogers has played 20 games in three years, totaling 2,465 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Redshirt senior quarterback Max Gilliam and redshirt junior quarterback Marckell Grayson are on the roster as well.

