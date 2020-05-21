UNLV reaches agreement to play Arizona State at Allegiant

The Raiders had stipulate d that UNLV needed to shift the Colorado State game to Oct. 23 in order for the Rebels to play Arizona State at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 12.

UNLV reached an agreement Wednesday to move its home game against Colorado State up a day, allowing its contest against Arizona State to be played at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders had stipulated that UNLV needed to shift the Colorado State game to Oct. 23 in order for the Rebels to play a marquee game against the Pac-12 Sun Devils at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 12.

“We are extremely appreciative of the Raiders organization for working with us on hosting the Arizona State game at Allegiant Stadium,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “Our community is energized behind new head coach Marcus Arroyo and his team as they move into one of the greatest sports facilities in the world and getting to host two Pac-12 Conference opponents there this fall will make it an even better experience for our fans and student-athletes.”

The other Pac-12 team on the schedule is California, which visits for the Aug. 29 opener.

Now the Sept. 5 game against Louisiana Tech is the only home contest that will be played at the Rebels’ old home in Sam Boyd Stadium. The rest of their home games are at Allegiant.

The Raiders play Tampa Bay on the night of Oct. 25 on national television, and they wanted extra time to get the field ready to showcase a game that will draw considerable attention with Tom Brady taking the field for the Buccaneers.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday, and the UNLV-Arizona State game is on the agenda, but that now figures to be no more than a talking point.

Any scheduling news, however, must tempered by the possibility that any football, college or pro, might be delayed, shortened or not played at all this upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UNLV has been selling tickets hopes a season not only will be played, but fans will be allowed to attend. Some college administrators, including San Jose State athletic director Marie Tuite, have said recently it was possible that the season could be played in empty stadiums.

