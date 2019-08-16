UNLV reserves will get majority of playing time in scrimmage

The starters will receive some playing time, but many will spend most of the night watching when the Rebels scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV’s second scrimmage is often like an NFL preseason game.

The starters get some playing time, but many will spend most of the night watching from the sideline.

UNLV scrimmages at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“We’re going to take the load off the ones,” coach Tony Sanchez said after Friday’s practice at Rebel Park. “Now it’s an opportunity for those twos and threes that are pushing, that are going to be role guys that come in and put that last little bit on film.

“Some (starters) will play longer than others. You get a guy like (sophomore offensive left tackle) Ashton Morgan, who’s getting ready to go into that first year starting from the get-go, we may need to increase his snaps. (Senior center Sid) Acosta, he doesn’t need to play as much.”

It’s a similar situation at running back. Sanchez said junior starter Charles Williams won’t get many touches, with most of the carries going to the backups.

The scrimmage is open to the public, the first practice in training camp that hasn’t been closed to the public.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘I want to come out and see it,’” Sanchez said. “It doesn’t hurt. My biggest reservation when we open stuff up to the public is everybody wants to be a reporter. Everybody wants to cast an opinion on different guys, and then you always worry about people posting a video.”

The scrimmage signifies the close of training camp. The Rebels go into scout-team work Monday.

The season opener is Aug. 31 against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd.

Position breakdown

Tight end

Giovanni Fauolo Sr., Jr., 6-2, 250

Noah Bean, So., 6-2, 245

Shelton Zeon III, Fr., 6-4, 225

Fullback

Daniel Godfrey, Jr., 5-8, 235

Jamaal Neal, So., 6-1, 260

Notable

— Linebacker Rayshad Jackson, a graduate transfer from Florida, was cleared by UNLV’s admissions office to begin practicing. The clearance came after Friday morning’s practice. Jackson must go through a five-day acclimation process before participating in a padded practice.

“The good thing is he knows the system, so there’s not going to be a huge learning curve there,” Sanchez said. “I think the biggest thing is getting him in shape. The good thing is we’ve got guys in that spot who are ready to go.”

Defensive coordinator Tim Skipper, who also oversees the linebackers, was Jackson’s position coach at Florida.

“He’s familiar with me, so he knows kind of what we’re doing already,” Skipper said. “He just has to get (rid of) a year of rust of being away from me a little bit, but he’ll be fine.”

— Former UNLV running back Lexington Thomas, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons, was invited to join the XFL draft pool. The draft is in October, and the season begins in February.

