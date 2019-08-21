UNLV running back Biaggio Ali Walsh cleared to play

The NCAA approved the appeal by the Rebels sophomore to play this season. The former Bishop Gorman High School star transferred from California after last season.

Bishop Gorman running back Biaggio Ali Walsh (7) rushes for a touchdown as Faith Lutheran Faith Lutheran safety Taimani Mckenzie defends in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

RB Biaggio Ali Walsh, Bishop Gorman (5-10, 180): The senior rushed for 1,462 yards and 22 TDs despite missing several games with injuries. He averaged 10.6 yards per carry and made the All-Southwest League first team. Ali Walsh has committed to California.

When UNLV sophomore running back Biaggio Ali Walsh’s appeal to play this season was turned down by the NCAA before the beginning of training camp, there appeared little hope the decision would be overturned.

But Ali Walsh appealed the NCAA’s decision, and the organization on Tuesday granted him eligibility to play this season.

Ali Walsh, who went to Bishop Gorman High School and is Muhammad Ali’s grandson, transferred from California after last season.

He will compete in a loaded position. Junior Charles Williams and sophomore Chad Magyar have secured the top two spots.

“He’s in a battle,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “He’s vying for the top three or four spots. We’ll see how it all plays out.”

More concerning than the position battle, Sanchez said, is Ali Walsh’s health.

Ali Walsh has been coping with a sore back that probably will keep him out of practice until at least later in the week.

“(His return date) isn’t clear,” Sanchez said. “He’s had a lot of lower back pain.”

