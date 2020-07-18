UNLV secures commitment from 3-star defensive lineman

The Rebels on Friday evening received a commitment from three-star senior defensive lineman Kevon Ivy via Twitter.

UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo’s second recruiting class continues to grow.

The Rebels on Friday evening received a commitment from three-star senior defensive lineman Kevon Ivy via Twitter. Ivy’s commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Senior football players can sign beginning Dec. 16.

Ivy hails from Duncanville, Texas, and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. He’s rated the No. 68 strong-side defensive end and the No. 1,129 prospect nationally, per 247 Sports.

He also had scholarship offers from Ole Miss, UNR and Memphis — among others — and helped Duncanville in 2019 reach Texas’ 6A Division I state championship game.

The Rebels have eight players in their 2021 recruiting class. Four had scholarship offers from Power Five programs.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.