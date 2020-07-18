106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
UNLV Football

UNLV secures commitment from 3-star defensive lineman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2020 - 6:46 pm
 

UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo’s second recruiting class continues to grow.

The Rebels on Friday evening received a commitment from three-star senior defensive lineman Kevon Ivy via Twitter. Ivy’s commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Senior football players can sign beginning Dec. 16.

Ivy hails from Duncanville, Texas, and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. He’s rated the No. 68 strong-side defensive end and the No. 1,129 prospect nationally, per 247 Sports.

He also had scholarship offers from Ole Miss, UNR and Memphis — among others — and helped Duncanville in 2019 reach Texas’ 6A Division I state championship game.

The Rebels have eight players in their 2021 recruiting class. Four had scholarship offers from Power Five programs.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
2
OSHA fines 7 Nevada businesses for violating coronavirus safety rules
OSHA fines 7 Nevada businesses for violating coronavirus safety rules
3
Clark County evaluating if more needed to control coronavirus spread
Clark County evaluating if more needed to control coronavirus spread
4
Man accused of stealing $8M in virus relief money, gambling in Las Vegas
Man accused of stealing $8M in virus relief money, gambling in Las Vegas
5
Eldorado, Caesars merger gets final approval needed for deal to close
Eldorado, Caesars merger gets final approval needed for deal to close
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UNLV still evaluating future of Hey Reb! mascot
By / RJ

Acting university president Marta Meana is still in the process of conversing with key stakeholders regarding the school’s mascot, Hey Reb!, per school spokesperson Tony Allen.