UNLV Football

UNLV suspends top receiver Randal Grimes for season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2020 - 1:06 pm
 

UNLV wide receiver Randal Grimes has been suspended through the end of the calendar year, UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said Tuesday.

“Randal Grimes is not with us for team or school rules,” Arroyo said. “And I’ll keep the terms of that in-house out of respect for him as an athlete.”

Grimes, a junior from Desert Pines High, led the Rebels with 44 catches for 696 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore last season after transferring from Southern California. He has not played in either of the first two games this season.

Arroyo also announced that wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson, defensive backs Drew Tejchman and Greg Francis, and fullback Jamal Neal have opted out of this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“(Those four) are currently still part of the team, but they are opting out of the COVID year,” Arroyo said.

Defensive lineman Rodney Jones, defensive back Christian Minor and offensive lineman Ryan Tantum were on the initial roster for this season but since have been removed. Arroyo did not specify the reasons for their removal.

The Rebels (0-2) will host Fresno State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

