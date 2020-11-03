UNLV suspends top receiver Randal Grimes for season

UNLV junior receiver Randal Grimes, who led the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season, has been suspended through the end of the calendar year.

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Luq Barcoo (16, left) is able to trip up UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) headed for the end zone during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4, left) eyes a long pass for a touchdown over the San Jose State Spartans cornerback Nehemiah Shelton (23, right) during the second quarter of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) makes an acrobatic catch over a Boise State defender in the second half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV wide receiver Randal Grimes has been suspended through the end of the calendar year, UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said Tuesday.

“Randal Grimes is not with us for team or school rules,” Arroyo said. “And I’ll keep the terms of that in-house out of respect for him as an athlete.”

Grimes, a junior from Desert Pines High, led the Rebels with 44 catches for 696 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore last season after transferring from Southern California. He has not played in either of the first two games this season.

Arroyo also announced that wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson, defensive backs Drew Tejchman and Greg Francis, and fullback Jamal Neal have opted out of this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“(Those four) are currently still part of the team, but they are opting out of the COVID year,” Arroyo said.

Defensive lineman Rodney Jones, defensive back Christian Minor and offensive lineman Ryan Tantum were on the initial roster for this season but since have been removed. Arroyo did not specify the reasons for their removal.

The Rebels (0-2) will host Fresno State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

