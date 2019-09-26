UNLV to face one of nation’s top defensive lines

Wyoming has 18 sacks and 36 tackles for loss, both among the nation’s leaders. UNLV visits the Cowboys at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The feeling began in spring practices when those on Wyoming’s defensive line started to realize their unit could be far better than what even they expected.

It’s a feeling that grew over summer conditioning and training camp, and was affirmed once the season began.

When UNLV takes the field at 5 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming, the Rebels will have to contend with what could be the best defensive line they face all season.

A defensive line that has become among the nation’s best despite losing five players off its two-deep roster from last season.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Cowboys defensive end Josiah Hall said. “If you ask all the guys, they’re not surprised. We knew that we didn’t necessarily have the talent we had last year, but we knew if we worked together, something special would happen.”

The Cowboys are tied for fourth nationally with 18 sacks, and it’s not like they’ve run a series of blitzes. Of those 18 sacks, 15½ have come from the eight down linemen who make up the two-deep depth chart.

All eight linemen have at least one sack. Defensive end Cedric Byrd leads the team with 3½, and end Garrett Crall is right behind with three.

Wyoming recorded seven sacks in Saturday’s 24-21 loss at Tulsa, its most since 2010, and its 14 tackles for loss in that game are the Cowboys’ most since at least 1999 when the Mountain West began. The Cowboys are tied for fifth nationally with 36 tackles for loss, an average of nine per game.

UNLV offensive left tackle Ashton Morgan said Wyoming relies mostly on a four-man rush that includes a series of stunts, in which defenders exchange rushing lanes to keep the offensive linemen guessing. Having a bye last weekend gave the Rebels’ linemen extra time to prepare for that defensive strategy.

“I think (the bye) was convenient for us … because it’s such a mental challenge,” Morgan said.

Wyoming’s success up front has helped the Cowboys hold opponents to 85 yards rushing per game, second in the Mountain West and 17th nationally.

Opponents have focused on attacking the Cowboys through the air, and Wyoming’s 345.3-yard defensive passing average is second worst in the conference. Because Wyoming loads the box and puts its cornerbacks in man-to-man coverage, opponents have almost been forced to throw the ball.

“We’ve got to be able to throw the ball down the football field and make them play us more even and balanced,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said.

Wyoming defensive ends coach A.J. Cooper said the line’s play has been “a group effort,” and it’s true there is no standout like last season when end Carl Granderson led the front four, making 7½ tackles for loss, including three sacks.

But the Cowboys had just 19 sacks all season — just one more than they have through four games this year.

“If you look at it on paper, we didn’t stack up like we have in the past,” Cooper said. “We don’t have the ‘guy,’ and when you don’t have the guy, you work as a team. It’s a credit to the guys they’ve made some plays.”

