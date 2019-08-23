UNLV unveils 2020 football season ticket prices
UNLV will play its first season in Allegiant Stadium next year, and those who buy season-ticket packages for this year receive a break on the prices.
UNLV unveiled its prices for the 2020 football season, which will be the Rebels’ first in Allegiant Stadium.
As previously announced, as part of a “Faithful Fan” promotion, those who buy season tickets for this year — the final one at Sam Boyd Stadium — will receive a comparable price and seat location at the new venue.
The cheapest season ticket in 2020 for those who buy for this season is $115. It’s $130 for those who buy only for next season.
The most expensive is $350 under the promotional program and $600 for others.
UNLV opens this season Aug. 31 against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd.
