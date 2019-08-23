102°F
UNLV Football

UNLV unveils 2020 football season ticket prices

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2019 - 2:58 pm
 
Updated August 23, 2019 - 3:05 pm

UNLV unveiled its prices for the 2020 football season, which will be the Rebels’ first in Allegiant Stadium.

As previously announced, as part of a “Faithful Fan” promotion, those who buy season tickets for this year — the final one at Sam Boyd Stadium — will receive a comparable price and seat location at the new venue.

The cheapest season ticket in 2020 for those who buy for this season is $115. It’s $130 for those who buy only for next season.

The most expensive is $350 under the promotional program and $600 for others.

UNLV opens this season Aug. 31 against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

