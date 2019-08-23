UNLV unveils 2020 football season ticket prices

UNLV will play its first season in Allegiant Stadium next year, and those who buy season-ticket packages for this year receive a break on the prices.

Several types of grass are seen outside the Raiders Stadium on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 as the stadium crew testing out grass samples that will eventually go on the field tray where the Raiders will play on in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV unveiled its prices for the 2020 football season, which will be the Rebels’ first in Allegiant Stadium.

As previously announced, as part of a “Faithful Fan” promotion, those who buy season tickets for this year — the final one at Sam Boyd Stadium — will receive a comparable price and seat location at the new venue.

The cheapest season ticket in 2020 for those who buy for this season is $115. It’s $130 for those who buy only for next season.

The most expensive is $350 under the promotional program and $600 for others.

UNLV opens this season Aug. 31 against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd.

