UNLV using last 13 days of season to evaluate roster

UNLV has two games left to try to shed its winless label, but it wants to evaluate players to know who will be key contributors next season.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (17) looks to throw a pass against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

When it comes to whether UNLV will get to play its final two games of the season, at home against Boise State on Friday and on the road against Hawaii on Dec. 12, coach Marcus Arroyo didn’t have many answers Monday.

The Rebels hope to have more clarity on their situation after COVID-19 tests come back Tuesday, but Arroyo said there hasn’t been much certainty in any area this season.

“Teams have said on Monday they have a full roster, then you get 25 guys wiped out,” Arroyo said. “That happens in one test. We’ll try to do the best we can to social distance and masks and with our protocols to make sure we get (on the field).”

Both UNLV and Boise State have had one game canceled. The Rebels missed their game on the road against Colorado State on Nov. 21. Boise State (4-1, 4-0 Mountain West) had its home game against San Jose State called off hours before kickoff Saturday.

That cancellation left UNR and Hawaii as the only Mountain West teams that haven’t experienced a game being nixed this season.

UNLV got back on the field at home against Wyoming on Friday and took a physical beating in allowing 399 rushing yards and 498 total in a 45-14 loss.

“We took it on the chin. You’ve got to take it maturely as a group and as a program and dust yourselves off and get back in the saddle,” Arroyo said.

The Rebels (0-5, 0-5) are running out of opportunities to shed the winless label. So the last two games will likely be as much about evaluation as winning.

“The next 13 days are as much about us as anything,” Arroyo said. “Evaluating the roster, top to bottom, and what we’re doing as far as flexibility in our schemes. We’ve got to get a feel for that and continue to press forward. Finding out more about our guys and our beliefs in ourselves and the mindset are absolutely critical the last 13 days.”

Quarterback Justin Rogers is not expected to be one of the players to be evaluated on the field this week. Arroyo said Rogers, who is listed as the backup to Max Gilliam and played two quarters against San Jose State three weeks ago, is “battling through a bit of a health issue right now.”

True freshman Doug Brumfield received his first playing time Friday. Arroyo said he had a strong day of practice Monday that put him in position for more this week.

“I’m not putting Doug in the game because he’s a true freshman,” Arroyo said. “Doug has done a nice job in camp. He did a nice job in scout team working as San Jose State’s quarterback. It was like, wow, you saw some things. So he’s earned the right to (play).”

The Rebels have used a dozen true freshmen this season, and there will likely be opportunities for others.

After all, there’s no substitute for game experience in getting players comfortable with competing at the college level.

“When you were 16 and jumped on the freeway, it felt like you were going a thousand mph,” Arroyo said. “A couple years later, they haven’t changed the speed limit, but you just got on and merged better because you’ve had more experience driving in traffic. So we just keep encouraging them.”

