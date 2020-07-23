103°F
UNLV Football

UNLV’s Charles Williams named preseason All-Mountain West

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2020 - 5:36 pm
 

Senior running back Charles Williams was UNLV’s lone player named to the preseason All-Mountain West team Wednesday.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 190-pound speedster, an All-Mountain West first-team selection in 2019, claimed one of two running back spots on the preseason team, joining Wyoming junior Xazavian Valladay.

Williams led the conference in rushing last season with 1,257 yards to go with 11 touchdowns. He was also named last week to the Doak Walker Award Watch List.

Defending champion Boise State led the conference with eight preseason selections, including sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier. San Diego State and Colorado State followed with four picks apiece.

The Mountain West canceled its annual football media days Monday, but unveiled its preseason poll Tuesday. The Rebels are picked to finish last in the West division.

The league is set to reveal its preseason Player of the Year awards Thursday.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

