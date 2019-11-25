UNLV’s Jericho Flowers named MW defensive player of week

UNLV senior cornerback Jericho Flowers intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and made 10 tackles that included one for loss.

Arkansas State punter Cody Grace (41) handles the ball as UNLV defensive back Jericho Flowers (7) closes in for a tackle during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, Jonesboro, Ark. (Jacob Wiegand/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

UNLV senior cornerback Jericho Flowers was named Mountain West defensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday’s 38-35 victory over San Jose State.

He intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and made 10 tackles that included one for loss. One of those tackles occurred late in the fourth quarter on a third-down screen play that allowed the Rebels to get the ball back and drive for the winning touchdown.

Flowers is the second Rebel to claim this honor this season. Senior linebacker Javin White earned the award on Oct. 14.

