UNLV Football

UNLV’s Jericho Flowers named MW defensive player of week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2019 - 10:09 am
 

UNLV senior cornerback Jericho Flowers was named Mountain West defensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday’s 38-35 victory over San Jose State.

He intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and made 10 tackles that included one for loss. One of those tackles occurred late in the fourth quarter on a third-down screen play that allowed the Rebels to get the ball back and drive for the winning touchdown.

Flowers is the second Rebel to claim this honor this season. Senior linebacker Javin White earned the award on Oct. 14.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

