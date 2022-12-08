UNLV’s leading rusher enters transfer portal

Junior running back Aidan Robbins, UNLV’s leading rusher and an all-Mountain West honorable mention selection, entered his name in the transfer portal Wednesday.

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) leaps from a tackle attempt by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back LJ Early (27) on the way to a long touchdown run during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Junior running back Aidan Robbins, UNLV’s leading rusher and an all-Mountain West honorable mention selection, entered his name in the transfer portal Wednesday, he announced on social media.

Robbins, who transferred to UNLV from Louisville before this season, rushed for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns on 209 carries. He also caught 23 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. The junior’s best game came against North Texas, when he ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 29 attempts.

Robbins was the 10th player in Rebels history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 230-pounder will have two years of eligibility remaining. He joins UNLV starting wide receiver Kyle Williams and starting cornerback Nohl Williams in the transfer portal.

