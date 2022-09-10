87°F
UNLV Football

UNLV’s upset bid falls short at Cal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2022 - 4:34 pm
 
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield, center, is tackled by California linebacker Myles Jernigan, le ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield, center, is tackled by California linebacker Myles Jernigan, left, and California linebacker Myles Williams, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) looks to throw against California during the first half of ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) looks to throw against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
California running back Jaydn Ott (6) runs for a touchdown against UNLV during the first half o ...
California running back Jaydn Ott (6) runs for a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
UNLV's Kyle Williams (1) runs for a touchdown against California during the first half of an NC ...
UNLV's Kyle Williams (1) runs for a touchdown against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) runs against UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) during ...
California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) runs against UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA c ...
California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
California running back Jaydn Ott (6) celebrates after running for a touchdown against UNLV dur ...
California running back Jaydn Ott (6) celebrates after running for a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
UNLV's Kyle Williams (1) celebrates with Amani Trigg-Wright (60) and Tiger Shanks (70) after sc ...
UNLV's Kyle Williams (1) celebrates with Amani Trigg-Wright (60) and Tiger Shanks (70) after scoring a touchdown against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
California running back Jaydn Ott (6) runs against UNLV defensive lineman Tavis Malakius (55) d ...
California running back Jaydn Ott (6) runs against UNLV defensive lineman Tavis Malakius (55) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college f ...
UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
California wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) drops a pass in the end zone during the first half ...
California wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) drops a pass in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
California head coach Justin Wilcox stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA col ...
California head coach Justin Wilcox stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
California wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) runs after a catch against UNLV defensive back Cam ...
California wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) runs after a catch against UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) looks to throw against UNLV during the first half of a ...
California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) looks to throw against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

UNLV’s comeback attempt against California came up short as the Rebels lost 20-14 Saturday in Berkeley.

Doug Brumfield completed 18 of 33 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels. Aidan Robbins rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

