UNLV’s upset bid falls short at Cal
UNLV’s comeback attempt against California came up short as the Rebels lost Saturday in Berkeley to fall to 1-1 this season.
UNLV’s comeback attempt against California came up short as the Rebels lost 20-14 Saturday in Berkeley.
Doug Brumfield completed 18 of 33 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels. Aidan Robbins rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown.
