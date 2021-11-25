Windmon, UNLV defense forging new identity as season concludes

Jacoby Windmon played on the outside last season and led the Rebels in sacks, but moved to inside linebacker this year, triggering tangible improvement for UNLV’s defense.

Utah State Aggies running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) collides with UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) at the goal line in the first half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4), foreground, warms up during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas, as Larry Grant, defensive analyst, looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

San Diego State quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) is tackled by UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

UNLV junior Jacoby Windmon didn’t have any expectations when asked to move from outside to inside linebacker this preseason. No goals, he says, other than being the “best person, best teammate, best player I can be.”

“Just lead by example,” he added. “The transition has been pretty good for me.”

And even better for the Rebels.

Windmon will conclude an all conference-caliber season Friday in UNLV’s season-finale against Air Force. He played on the outside last season and led the Rebels in sacks, but moved inside this year when asked to do so by the defensive coaches.

The move has paid dividends for Windmon, who has 101 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks — all of which lead the team.

UNLV (2-9, 2-5 Mountain West) is allowing nearly 100 fewer yards this season (393.5) than last season (482.7) and surrendering almost seven fewer points (31.1 per game this year, 38 last year).

The improvements have helped shape the program’s identity.

“Our defense has played shoulder-t0-shoulder, disciplined football,” Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo said. “If I was to ask the other opponent …’What do you see from us?’ I want them to say that ‘You guys are being more fundamental. You’re tackling better. You’re playing together. You’re tough’ … We’re getting there. We’re not there yet. But we will (be).”

Make no mistake, Windmon was dynamic and impactful on the edge. He had five sacks in six games last year, proving a disruptive pass rusher. But the role restricted his impact and relegated him primarily to one side of the field.

He began the transition during the offseason and emerged in the fall as the dutiful leader of a defense that needed to improve.

His combination of size, speed and strength makes him a factor on all three downs.

“The guy can go sideline to sideline,” Arroyo said. “He can be at the line of scrimmage. He can be at the second level. He can be in coverage. … I think he’s only scratching the surface of what he can do for us.”

With Windmon inside, UNLV’s run defense is much improved — allowing 145.6 yards per game this season compared to last season’s average of 255.6, which ranked among the bottom six in the FBS. The allowed third-down conversion of rate 39.4 percent is down from last year’s rate of 46.8.

Fourth-down conversions against UNLV have dropped from 66.7 percent last year to 47.4 percent this year.

That’s also a credit to other impactful defenders such as senior defensive back Bryce Jackson, who leads the secondary with 58 tackles. And fellow defensive backs Phillip Hill and Ricky Johnson, who have a team-high three interceptions apiece. Freshman linebacker Brennon Scott is second on the team with nine tackles-for-loss and four sacks.

Junior defensive end Adam Plant Jr. ranks third with seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Windmon and the defense will be tested Friday by the Falcons (8-3, 5-2), who employ an option offense and lead the nation in rushing with 321.7 yards per game.

But “there’s a lot of good stuff going on,” Arroyo said. “You’re playing for 3-1 in November is what you’re playing for. You’re playing to go out on a high note. You’re playing for the seniors. You’re playing versus a good opponent. You’re playing to get better every time.

“The work ain’t done,” Arroyo added. “There is not any sense of taking our foot off the gas.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.