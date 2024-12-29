UNLV hockey club scores historic upset over defending D1 champions

UNLV’s club hockey program scored a historic victory Saturday night, stunning defending Division I national champion Denver in a shootout on the road.

The UNLV hockey team practices at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV’s club hockey program scored a historic victory Saturday night, stunning defending Division I national champion Denver 7-6 in a shootout on the road at Magness Arena.

It was UNLV’s first-ever win over a D1 program, though the game was technically considered an exhibition because the Rebels aren’t an official D1 team.

CLUB HOCKEY IS COLLEGE HOCKEY 📈 UNLV (ACHA M1) just stunned Denver (NCAA DI defending national champions) at Magness Arena in a 7-6 shootout win (via NCHC TV) pic.twitter.com/m6fI0uzYlw — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 29, 2024

The Rebels (16-3-1 ACHA) led 5-1 after two periods despite being outshot by the Pioneers 39-12, largely on the heroics of goaltender Jeremy Forman.

Preston Brodziak scored two goals for UNLV.

Team captain Mattias Dal Monte netted the game-clincher in the shootout after Denver (14-4-0) had tied the game with 3:23 left in regulation

The Pioneers, No. 5 in the most recent USCHO rankings, finished with 64 shots to 17 for UNLV.

