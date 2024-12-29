45°F
UNLV hockey club scores historic upset over defending D1 champions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2024 - 9:49 pm
 

UNLV’s club hockey program scored a historic victory Saturday night, stunning defending Division I national champion Denver 7-6 in a shootout on the road at Magness Arena.

It was UNLV’s first-ever win over a D1 program, though the game was technically considered an exhibition because the Rebels aren’t an official D1 team.

The Rebels (16-3-1 ACHA) led 5-1 after two periods despite being outshot by the Pioneers 39-12, largely on the heroics of goaltender Jeremy Forman.

Preston Brodziak scored two goals for UNLV.

Team captain Mattias Dal Monte netted the game-clincher in the shootout after Denver (14-4-0) had tied the game with 3:23 left in regulation

The Pioneers, No. 5 in the most recent USCHO rankings, finished with 64 shots to 17 for UNLV.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

