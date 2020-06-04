96°F
UNLV’s Summer Rebel Caravan to begin virtually June 9

June 4, 2020 - 10:26 am
 

UNLV’s Rebel Caravan is back.

The Rebels announced Thursday morning 12 virtual community engagement events beginning June 9 and running through June 18. Among those speaking at events are first-year coaches Marcus Arroyo (football), Lindy La Rocque (women’s basketball) and Jenny Ruiz-Williams (women’s soccer).

Arroyo is beginning the caravan Tuesday at 3 p.m. with a free event open to the public during which he’ll discuss his approach to building the football program. Other events are available to different groups like alumni or faculty.

“Our coaches are not only experts at their craft but they are also great community leaders,” senior associate athletics director for external operations Megan Caligiuri said in a statement. “Their energy and passion for UNLV and Las Vegas is magnetic and while we can’t do it face-to-face quite yet, we still want our fans to have the opportunity to connect with our Rebel leaders and athletics programs as we gear up for fall competition.”

Men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger helped spearhead last year’s caravan, which included 33 events over three weeks.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

