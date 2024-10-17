UNR offers support for volleyball players amid transgender issue

UNR said Thursday it supports its volleyball players’ decision to not play a match against San Jose State in protest against the participation of transgender athletes in sports.

San Jose State outer hitter Blaire Fleming plays in the first set of an NCAA college volleyball match against Colorado State Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

UNR said Thursday it supports its volleyball players’ decision to not play a match against San Jose State in protest against the participation of transgender athletes in sports.

The university followed up on an earlier statement to “clarify certain points” regarding its choice not to forfeit a match against San Jose State on Oct. 26. A majority of players said they wanted to forfeit the match.

“On Oct. 13, a majority of the Wolf Pack women’s volleyball team issued a statement to the university informing it that the team had decided it was forfeiting the scheduled match with San Jose State University,” the school’s latest statement read. “While players are not authorized to forfeit the match — this decision is one that only the university and our department of athletics can officially make — the university continues to support the rights of the volleyball players who choose not to participate.”

The university used an editor’s note to place extra emphasis on a reference to Article I, Section 24 of the Nevada Constitution, which protects equal rights of “gender identity or expression” and other factors.

“As a state university, a forfeiture for reasons involving gender identity or expression could constitute per se discrimination and violate the Nevada Constitution,” the statement read, adding that canceling also could violate the right to free expression protected by the First Amendment.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez said Thursday at the men’s basketball media day at Resorts World that she’s concerned about the well-being of players on both teams and around the conference.

Conference members Boise State, Utah State and Wyoming have canceled games against San Jose State, but NCAA and Mountain West policies prevent Nevarez from commenting on the forfeitures directly.

“It’s a national issue, but we have policy at the NCAA level that is dictating how we handle it, and our goal is to respect both sides of the issues,” she said. “Young people have a right to use sport as a platform and express their views, but you also have athletes who are complying with the policy and eligible. We have to respect and protect that as well.”

Instead of addressing the forfeitures, Nevarez discussed the increased visibility and interest surrounding Mountain West volleyball.

“The biggest challenge for me personally is that there are human beings on both sides of this. These aren’t hypotheticals,” she said. “All the debate and angst on both sides are about individual student-athletes — young people that are getting all the negativity. It’s just unfortunate.”

The controversy began in September, when Brooke Slusser, a junior at San Jose State and co-captain on the team, joined a lawsuit against the NCAA’s inclusion rules. The filing said Slusser no longer wants Spartans senior Blaire Fleming on the team on the allegation that she is transgender. The Spartans (9-3, 4-3) have not won a game since then. Three of their Mountain West victories came from forfeitures.

Nevarez said she hasn’t spoken directly with any Mountain West volleyball players but has been in touch with administrators at every school.

“We have concerns about, and an obligation to make sure they (all) have a good experience,” she said. “As long as we can continue to execute our policies fairly and neutrally, that’s kind of our lane.”

UNLV has said its volleyball team “voted unanimously” to play all of its scheduled matches, including against San Jose State.

The Rebels (10-7, 3-3) beat the Spartans 3-1 on the road Saturday. UNLV will host San Jose State on Nov. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X